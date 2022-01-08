ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.31.

VRAY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $775.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 82.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 872,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after buying an additional 812,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $4,920,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.