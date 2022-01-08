Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.79). 14,705 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 13,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.50 ($2.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Virgin Wines UK alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £115.58 million and a P/E ratio of -414.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.