Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

NYSE:V opened at $216.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.85. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

