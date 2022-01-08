Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,685,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,243 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Visa worth $3,048,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 97.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,843,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $411,198,000 after purchasing an additional 197,360 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 669,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Visa stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

