Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,130,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 15,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

