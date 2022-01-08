W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $481.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

GWW stock opened at $505.64 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,826,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

