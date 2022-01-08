Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.37. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 252,090 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$306.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

