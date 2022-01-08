Warburg Research Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €74.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on JOST Werke in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

JST opened at €51.00 ($57.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $759.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €40.10 ($45.57) and a 1 year high of €57.80 ($65.68). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.59.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

