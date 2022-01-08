Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRTBY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.