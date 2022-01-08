Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRTBY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
