WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 322 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $360.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

