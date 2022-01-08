WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 480 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $63,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $258.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,330. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

