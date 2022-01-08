WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.15% of Globus Medical worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED opened at $71.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.