WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.