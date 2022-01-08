WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in State Street by 46.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.36. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

