WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 64,707 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.20% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.19%.

AY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

