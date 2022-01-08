WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 662 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.51. 21,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,931. The stock has a market cap of $239.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

