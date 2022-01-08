WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,188 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

