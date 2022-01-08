WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Cap of $33.33 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 9% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005565 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.