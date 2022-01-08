WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading 0.2% Higher

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

