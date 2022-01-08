We Are One Seven LLC Buys 578 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.