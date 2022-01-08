We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

