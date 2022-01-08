We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

