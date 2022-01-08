We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.30.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

