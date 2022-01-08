We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $490,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 183.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 93.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 150,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

