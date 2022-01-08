We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.