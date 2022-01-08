We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

