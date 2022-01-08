We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,815 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.37. 258,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,935. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

