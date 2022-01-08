We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. 187,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,557,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

