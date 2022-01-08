Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 268.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 279,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after acquiring an additional 203,621 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 22,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $221.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

