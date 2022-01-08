Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

