Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.