Wealth Architects LLC Sells 342 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $219,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

ADBE opened at $514.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $625.12 and a 200 day moving average of $622.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

