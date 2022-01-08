Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Purchases A$26,950.00 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) insider Denise McComish acquired 5,000 shares of Webjet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.39 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,950.00 ($19,388.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.

Get Webjet alerts:

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.