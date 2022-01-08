Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Purchases A$26,950.00 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) insider Denise McComish acquired 5,000 shares of Webjet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.39 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,950.00 ($19,388.49).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.
About Webjet
Further Reading: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.