Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $93.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.64.

Shares of WYNN opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

