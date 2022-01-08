Wells Fargo & Company Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $66.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

