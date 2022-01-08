Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

