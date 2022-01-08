Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 38.6% in December

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $20.84 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesfarmers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

