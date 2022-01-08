Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of WAL opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

