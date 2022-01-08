Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WIW opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

