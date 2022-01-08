WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,040.57 ($27.50).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.38) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.79) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded WH Smith to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($23.58) to GBX 1,900 ($25.60) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.49), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($669,489.18). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,610.30).

Shares of LON SMWH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,586.50 ($21.38). 132,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,483.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,587.67. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.81).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

