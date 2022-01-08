Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Wharf has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

