Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

