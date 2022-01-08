Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WLL stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 340,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,461. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

