Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $78.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.