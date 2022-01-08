Williams Financial LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Williams Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

