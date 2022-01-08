Williams Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 524.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69.

