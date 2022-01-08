Williams Financial LLC Purchases 27,167 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Williams Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 467.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000.

TIP stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

