WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 528,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $937.56 million, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

