Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.67

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.18 ($0.14). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.15), with a volume of 4,879,853 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.61. The company has a market cap of £18.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The company has a current ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

