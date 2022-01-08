WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 690 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

